England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Tim Paine wins toss, elects to bat

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Score, Eng vs Aus Ashes 2019 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Will Jason Roy fire in his debut Ashes Test?

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online: Australia play first Ashes 2019 Test in front of a hostile crowd

England vs Australia, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The focus shifts back to red-ball cricket as England take on Australia in the first Test of the Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The English batsmen got a reality check against Ireland in the one-off Test. They will be once again tested against the lethal Australian bowling lineup. Tim Paine-led side will be raring to go and avenge the World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat. English skipper Joe Root has decided not to include Jofra Archer in the first Test as James Anderson returns to the Test side after recovering from a calf injury.

Australian coach Justin Langer too confirmed two major inclusion in the side. Usman Khawaja will bat at number three whereas fast bowler James Pattinson will play his first Test since February 2016. Cameron Bancroft is expected to play after a long gap after the Cape Town ball-tampering fiasco in 2017. Also, England opener Jason Roy will play for the first time against Australia in Test cricket. Roy took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners in the World Cup 2019 semi-final. The toss will play a crucial role, seeing the overcast conditions in Birmingham.

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates:

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(c/wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

Toss update

Tim Paine wins the toss, elects to bat first

Clouds hovering over Edgbaston

Welcome to the live blog of Ashes 2019's first Test to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The rain may spoilsport on  Day 1 of the much-awaited clash. However, the overcast conditions will help the bowlers rattle the batsmen with the new ball. Expect a lot of wickets to fall on day one as cricket's biggest rivalry resumes. 

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

