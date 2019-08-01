England vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: Tim Paine wins toss, elects to bat

England vs Australia, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The focus shifts back to red-ball cricket as England take on Australia in the first Test of the Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The English batsmen got a reality check against Ireland in the one-off Test. They will be once again tested against the lethal Australian bowling lineup. Tim Paine-led side will be raring to go and avenge the World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat. English skipper Joe Root has decided not to include Jofra Archer in the first Test as James Anderson returns to the Test side after recovering from a calf injury.

Australian coach Justin Langer too confirmed two major inclusion in the side. Usman Khawaja will bat at number three whereas fast bowler James Pattinson will play his first Test since February 2016. Cameron Bancroft is expected to play after a long gap after the Cape Town ball-tampering fiasco in 2017. Also, England opener Jason Roy will play for the first time against Australia in Test cricket. Roy took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners in the World Cup 2019 semi-final. The toss will play a crucial role, seeing the overcast conditions in Birmingham.