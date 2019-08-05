Toggle Menu
England vs Australia 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online, Ashes 2019 Live Score: England face daunting task to save Ashes opener

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Score, Eng vs Aus Ashes 2019 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: On the final day of the first Test of Ashes 2019, England have a daunting task of saving the match as they need 385 more to win the contest.

England vs Australia 1st Test Live Updates: Steve Smith became the fifth Australia batsman to score a hundred in both innings of an Ashes Test.   

England vs Australia, Eng vs Aus 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: On the final day of the first Test of Ashes 2019, England have a daunting task of saving the match as they need 385 more to win the contest. Rory Burns, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings, will resume the England innings along with Jason Roy, with England batting at 13/0. Australia, on the other hand, will look to bundle up the English innings and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Steve Smith, who is playing his first Test after serving the 12-months suspension, has been an instrumental figure behind Australia’s dominance in the match. The former Aussie skipper became the fifth Australia batsman to score a hundred in both innings of an Ashes Test and helped the visitors gain a significant lead of 397 runs.

Playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(c/wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

