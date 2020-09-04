England vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Live Stream: England's Tom Curran celebrates with Eoin Morgan (REUTERS/File Photo)

England vs australia (ENG vs AUS) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After putting up a great fighting spirit against Pakistan, Eoin Morgan-led English unit will now lock horns with Australia in the T20I format. The three-match T20I series starts from Friday with all the three matches being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton in a bio-bubble environment.

England failed to clinch the T20I series against Pakistan after going down in the third and final T20I. The series ended 1-1, with England winning the second after the first encounter was washed out due to rain. However, the hosts this time have fielded a stronger squad, with Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer making a return in limited over format.

Meanwhile, for Australia this is their first international fixture post coronavirus break and the Aaron Finch-led unit would look to return on a positive note.

When is the first T20I between England and Australia?

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played on September 4.

Where will the first T20I between England and Australia be played?

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the first T20I between England and Australia start?

The first T20I between England and Australia will start at 10.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 10.00 pm.

Which TV channels will live telecast the first T20I between England and Australia?

The first T20I between England and Australia will telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the first T20I between England and Australia?

You can watch the live streaming of the first T20I between England and Australia on Sony Liv App. You can also catch live updates from the match here at indianexpress.com.

