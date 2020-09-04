England vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Clash of titans

England vs Australia 1st T20I

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Moving on from their series against West Indies and Pakistan, England face their toughest test of the summer so far, as the T20I series vs Australia begins in Southampton on Friday.

The hosts have fielded a stronger squad in this series than the recent series against Pakistan, with Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer making a return to the limited-overs team. For Australia this is their first international fixture post the coronavirus break and the Aaron Finch-led unit would look to begin on a positive note. The three T20I matches, which will be followed by three ODIs, pit the number one and two sides in the ICC world rankings against each other.