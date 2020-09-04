scorecardresearch
England vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Clash of titans

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: England face their toughest test of the summer so far, as the T20I series vs Australia begins in Southampton on Friday.

Updated: September 4, 2020 9:27:06 pm
England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Moving on from their series against West Indies and Pakistan, England face their toughest test of the summer so far, as the T20I series vs Australia begins in Southampton on Friday.

The hosts have fielded a stronger squad in this series than the recent series against Pakistan, with Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer making a return to the limited-overs team. For Australia this is their first international fixture post the coronavirus break and the Aaron Finch-led unit would look to begin on a positive note. The three T20I matches, which will be followed by three ODIs, pit the number one and two sides in the ICC world rankings against each other.

Live Blog

England vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates:

21:19 (IST)04 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the first match of what promises to be a lip-smacking contest. England and Australia, both teams looking almost full-strength, though there is still no Ben Stokes, begin their limited-overs series today. Toss and team news at 10 pm IST.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

