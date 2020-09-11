England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

England vs Australia ODI Live Stream: England are confident of their win after a thrilling 2-1 T20I series win. (Reuters)

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a thrilling T20I series, England and Australia are all set to face each other in a three-match ODI series starting today at Manchester. The series will be a part of the ICC ODI Super League. It will determine the qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

The World Champions England have already won the T20I series 2-1 and now all eyes would be on lifting the ODI series as well. While on the other side Australia, who won the last T20I by 5 runs, will take the crease on a positive note today.

The Aaron Finch-led Australia comprise of exciting uncapped players like Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams. While Jason Roy and Jos Buttler’s return to England team will bolster their winning prospects. The two teams will battle it out for the first time in the 50-overs format after their semi-final clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, which England won.

Here’s all you want to know:

When England vs Australia 1st ODI will take place?

The ENG vs AUS 1st ODI match will be held on September 11, Friday.

Where will England vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs Australia 1st ODI is being played at The Old Trafford in Manchester.

What will be the England vs Australia 1st ODI match timings?

The 1st ODI between Australia and England will begin at 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm local time.The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast AUS vs ENG 1st ODI match?

The England vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st ODI match?

You can watch the live streaming of ENG vs AUS match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream. For all Live score and match updates, follow www.indianexpress.com

