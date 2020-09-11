England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: ENG opt to bowl first

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: After the T20Is at Southampton, a series that the hosts claimed 2-1, England and Australia turn their attention to the ODI series in Manchester.
England and Australia are set to play three ODIs as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, starting 11 September. The series will mark Australia’s first games as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, on their path to the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup. England, who played Ireland in July-August as part of the competition, lead the points table, having won two matches so far.
For England, it is also the first time since that epic final that stars of their campaign Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood return to the ODI set-up. Morgan, who missed the final T20I with a dislocated finger, has been declared fit, as has Jason Roy, who has recovered from a side strain. The in-form Buttler, who missed one match for personal reasons, is also back with the squad. For Australia, the series offers a chance to settle on their best line-up.
Steve Smith to miss the first ODI as a precautionary measure after copping a ball to the head at training yesterday.
The World Cup winners are back in One Day International action, and here's their playing XI:
England have won the toss and have opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first of the three-match ODI series between hosts England and Australia. Can the World Cup winners maintain their dominance or will Australia exact revenge for the T20I series loss? The series will mark Australia's first games as part of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, on their path to the 2023 Men's World Cup. Stay tuned!