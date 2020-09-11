England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: ENG opt to bowl first

ENG vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: After the T20Is at Southampton, a series that the hosts claimed 2-1, England and Australia turn their attention to the ODI series in Manchester.

England and Australia are set to play three ODIs as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, starting 11 September. The series will mark Australia’s first games as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, on their path to the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup. England, who played Ireland in July-August as part of the competition, lead the points table, having won two matches so far.

For England, it is also the first time since that epic final that stars of their campaign Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood return to the ODI set-up. Morgan, who missed the final T20I with a dislocated finger, has been declared fit, as has Jason Roy, who has recovered from a side strain. The in-form Buttler, who missed one match for personal reasons, is also back with the squad. For Australia, the series offers a chance to settle on their best line-up.