England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG Live

T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Afghanistan Super 12 Match 2 Live Streaming Details: Jos Buttler-led England will take on Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan to open their T20 World Cup campaign, which will also be the second match of the Super 12 in Perth on Saturday.

England are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form. They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to make a statement this time. They secured an automatic Super 12 spot this time on the back of their seventh-place finish in the last edition.

Below is all you need to know about England vs Afghanistan Super 12 telecast and live streaming details.

When is England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where is England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match going to be played?

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played in Perth.

Advertisement

What time will England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match start?

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will start at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 4 PM.

When can I watch England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Advertisement

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

England vs Afghanistan Predicted XI

England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi