scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG Live

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 2, Live Streaming Details: England take on Afghanistan in their Twenty20 World Cup opener.

England | Afghanistan | England vs Afghanistan | ENG vs AFG | T20 World Cup 2022England vs Afghanistan Live Telecast" England will take on Afghanistan on Saturday.

T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Afghanistan Super 12 Match 2 Live Streaming Details: Jos Buttler-led England will take on Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan to open their T20 World Cup campaign, which will also be the second match of the Super 12 in Perth on Saturday.

England are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form. They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to make a statement this time. They secured an automatic Super 12 spot this time on the back of their seventh-place finish in the last edition.

Below is all you need to know about England vs Afghanistan Super 12 telecast and live streaming details.

When is England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where is England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match going to be played?

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be played in Perth.

Advertisement

What time will England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match start?

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will start at 4:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 4 PM.

When can I watch England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

Advertisement

England vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

England vs Afghanistan Predicted XI

England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 10:16:39 am
Next Story

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: Trans-Tasman rivalry to kick-start Super 12

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 22: Latest News