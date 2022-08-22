England tour of Pakistan: Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi to host 3 Tests

England will be playing their first Test match in Pakistan after the gap of 17 years in Rawalpindi, starting from December 1, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

Both sides will move to Multan for the second Test (December 9-13). Karachi will host the third Test from December 17.

This will be England’s second half of the tour, following seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore from 20 September to 2 October.

🚨 England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years 🚨 Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️ Read more: https://t.co/fM4QMQ55d1#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/rJmh5WcWHe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 22, 2022

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi. National Stadium in Lahore was considered Pakistan’s happy hunting ground until Nasser Hussain’s side in 2000 ended Pakistan’s 34-Test unbeaten record, winning the third Test in near darkness by six wickets. Pakistan’s only other loss in 44 matches in Karachi was against South Africa, who won the 2007 Test by 160 runs.

“We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December. Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches,” Zakir Khan. PCB’s director of international cricket. said in a statement.

The schedule has been confirmed for our Men’s Test Tour of Pakistan 🏏 🇵🇰 #ENGvPAK 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2022

Clare Connor, ECB interim chief executive officer, said: “The return of our men’s Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be an historic occasion. The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished.”

“We have been working closely with the PCB over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved.”

Schedule

1st Test: December 1-5, Rawalpindi

2nd Test: December 9-13, Multan

3rd Test: December 17-21, Karachi