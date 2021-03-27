England go to top of Cricket World Cup Super League, India at 8th

Virat Kohli looks on as England bat in the 2nd ODI vs India (BCCI)

England have climbed to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League following their victory over India in the 2nd ODI of their bilateral series. The visitors chased a 337-run target inside 44 overs to overtake Australia on the points table.

The Indian team retained the eighth spot in the rankings despite losing their third match in the competition. Virat Kohli’s men will have an opportunity to overtake Pakistan by winning the next game against England.

England have topped the @cricketworldcup Super League table after their win in the second #INDvENG ODI 🌟 Check out the standings ➡️ https://t.co/oLRJQwKQbl pic.twitter.com/FtVZssphkR — ICC (@ICC) March 27, 2021

England now has the same points as Australia, but their net run rate is much better than the Aussies.

What is the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League will help decide which teams feature in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. India, who are the hosts in 2023, and the other top seven teams will qualify automatically for the World Cup. The bottom five teams will play a qualifying tournament, which will also feature the best teams from the lower rungs of competition.

Thirteen teams are taking part in this competition. These are the 12 Full Member nations, along with the Netherlands. Each team will play a total of 24 ODIs in one cycle of the competition.

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment and none for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series.