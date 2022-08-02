England to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years

England T20I team led by Jos Buttler will play seven games from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

It will be England’s first visit to Pakistan in 17 years.

🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢 Read more: https://t.co/iyz8N2ZEMu#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WX0RkoOwWx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 2, 2022

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the matches on September20, 22, 23 and 25, before the action will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where the remaining three matches will be played on September 28, 30 and October 2.

The seven T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.

Zakir Khan, PCB Director International Cricket: “We are absolutely delighted to confirm hosting England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a curtain-raiser to a busy, entertaining and exciting season of home internationals. England is one of the top-ranked T20I teams and them playing the shortest format in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan will not only help the team management to finalise their preparations, but will also set the tone for December’s three-Test series.

Rob Key, ECB Managing Director England Men’s Cricket, said: “We are looking forward to returning to Pakistan and playing these seven T20Is as the team builds up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“We have been liaising closely with the PCB over arrangements for this visit and the Tests later in the year, and will continue to work closely with the PCB, British High Commission and other relevant authorities as we continue to prepare for these tours,” he added.

Schedule of T20Is

September 20 – 1st T20I, Karachi

September 22 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

September 23 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

September 25 – 4th T20I, Karachi

September 28 – 5th T20I, Lahore

September 30 – 6th T20I, Lahore

October 2 – 7th T20I, Lahore