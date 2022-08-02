England to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years

August 2, 2022 3:35:16 pm
England T20I team led by Jos Buttler will play seven games from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a statement on Tuesday.
It will be England’s first visit to Pakistan in 17 years.
🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬
📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢
Read more: https://t.co/iyz8N2ZEMu#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WX0RkoOwWx
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 2, 2022
The National Stadium in Karachi will host the matches on September20, 22, 23 and 25, before the action will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where the remaining three matches will be played on September 28, 30 and October 2.
The seven T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.
Zakir Khan, PCB Director International Cricket: “We are absolutely delighted to confirm hosting England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a curtain-raiser to a busy, entertaining and exciting season of home internationals. England is one of the top-ranked T20I teams and them playing the shortest format in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan will not only help the team management to finalise their preparations, but will also set the tone for December’s three-Test series.
Rob Key, ECB Managing Director England Men’s Cricket, said: “We are looking forward to returning to Pakistan and playing these seven T20Is as the team builds up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
“We have been liaising closely with the PCB over arrangements for this visit and the Tests later in the year, and will continue to work closely with the PCB, British High Commission and other relevant authorities as we continue to prepare for these tours,” he added.
Schedule of T20Is
September 20 – 1st T20I, Karachi
September 22 – 2nd T20I, Karachi
September 23 – 3rd T20I, Karachi
September 25 – 4th T20I, Karachi
September 28 – 5th T20I, Lahore
September 30 – 6th T20I, Lahore
Subscriber Only Stories
October 2 – 7th T20I, Lahore
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
Second airport in Chennai: Where is Parandur, how to get there?
England to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years
Jabalpur hospital fire: Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
Katrina Kaif is ready for her Koffee with Karan appearance but without Vicky Kaushal, see photos
Harleen Sethi recalls being replaced in Bollywood project by an A-lister who didn’t even audition
Pune: Former corporator names garden after CM Eknath Shinde, inauguration cancelled over objections
Hyun Bin returns to big screens as ruthless detective in Confidential Assignment 2, watch
Naomi Osaka delighted to have father back in coaching role
Watch: Nagaland minister joins folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations
Kerala: Under attack over ‘caste-based’ sports teams, mayor Arya Rajendran clarifies
Scientists’ research on oldest studied dark matter could break the standard cosmological model
Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons