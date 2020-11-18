England to tour Pakistan for first time since 2005

England to tour Pakistan next October; 1st time since 2005 (Source: File)

The England cricket team will leave for their first tour to Pakistan since 2005 in October 2021 where they play two T20Is in Karachi.

After arriving on October 12 and playing back-to-back Twenty20s on Oct. 14 and 15, both teams will fly to India on Oct. 16 for the T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

“As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with PCB and ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

Harrison said that the ECB is working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure safety and security of its team and “of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The PCB expects England’s short tour will showcase Pakistan’s ability to host international matches and will encourage the visitors for their tour to Pakistan in 2022-23 season.

“The October 2021 T20Is will allow the leading England cricketers to access and examine the world-class arrangements we will put together, which will give them further encouragement and confidence to not only return in 2022-23, but also express their interest in the Pakistan Super League,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

Michael Vaughan was captain when England last toured Pakistan for three test matches and five one-day internationals.

Despite international travel restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic this year, Pakistan was able to tour England and play three test matches and three Twenty20s at Manchester.

