The Baz effect: England thriving under McCullum’s positive approach, says Broad

England’s new head coach Brendon McCullum has already had a positive impact on the side with players adopting an attacking mindset that encounrages them to “run towards the danger”, veteran bowler Stuart Broad said.

England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the second test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Tuesday to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series. According to Broad, “Baz” McCullum has already made the difference.

“There’s no doubt that Baz has had an impact already,” said Stuart Broad in an interview with The Guardian.

“Baz’s team talk was very much: ‘Let’s attack the danger; let’s run towards the danger and every part of your mind is going for this win. Whoever is to come, the changing room has full belief that you can do your job to get the win,” added Broad.

“So it was never a case of if we lose one we might shut up shop. It was always: ‘We’re going to win. And if it doesn’t work, don’t worry about it – but we’re going to go for the win.’ The last two years have been very difficult. But there does feel like a mentality shift. I didn’t hear anyone mention the word ‘lose’ or anything negative.

“There’s very positive language in the changing room. It’s very forward thinking. All about how to move this game forward.Even at tea on the final day, four down with the game in the balance slightly, I’ve certainly been in changing rooms in the past – and this is no dig – that would be shut-up-shop time.”