England name Test squad for South Africa series, James Anderson returns

James Anderson last played for England in the 1st Ashes Test this year, during which he went off injured after bowling 4 overs. (File Photo/Reuters) James Anderson last played for England in the 1st Ashes Test this year, during which he went off injured after bowling 4 overs. (File Photo/Reuters)

England have named a 17-man squad for the Test series in South Africa later this month. James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood have been recalled into the squad.

England Squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Since February, James Anderson has only been part of 1 Test – the 1st Ashes Test, during which he had to go off with a calf tear after managing to bowl 4 overs.

Anderson has played 149 Tests so far. He is now set to be the first bowler in history to play 150 Tests.

James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood have been recalled to the Test squad to face South Africa 🇿🇦 What should our starting XI be for the 1st Test at Centurion?#JoeRootsBarmyArmy pic.twitter.com/SNvw3sZLoV — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 7, 2019

Mark Wood is recovering from a left knee injury and side strain sustained during the ODI World Cup in July. He also last played a Test in February. Bairstow also returns to the side after having been dropped for the New Zealand Tests.

“With James Anderson and Mark Wood returning to the squad, Saqib Mahmood is the unfortunate player to miss out,” said England selector Ed Smith.

“Moeen Ali, who asked to take a break from Test cricket last summer, remains unavailable for Test selection,” he added.

England resume their Test Championship campaign in South Africa, with the first match starting on December 26. This will be the first time in the competition England will be playing away from home.

