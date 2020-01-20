England take lead over South Africa after winning third Test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third Test on Monday, wrapping up South Africa’s tail on the morning of the last day at St George’s Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory.
The winning moment (after a bit of a wait 😅)
Scorecard: https://t.co/4AAXwXS7NB#SAvENG
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 20, 2020
England needed four wickets to complete an emphatic triumph and took just 100 minutes to do so, bowling South Africa out for 237 runs despite a record last-wicket partnership that offered some belated home resistance.
England scored 499 for nine declared in a mammoth first innings knock, to which South Africa replied with 209 and were forced to follow-on.
South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs but the tourists bounced back with a 187-run win in Cape Town in the second Test. The last Test starts in Johannesburg on Friday.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App