England take lead over South Africa after winning third Test by innings and 53 runs

Dom Bess celebrates taking the wicket of Anrich Nortje. (Source: Reuters) Dom Bess celebrates taking the wicket of Anrich Nortje. (Source: Reuters)

England won the third Test on Monday, wrapping up South Africa’s tail on the morning of the last day at St George’s Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory.

England needed four wickets to complete an emphatic triumph and took just 100 minutes to do so, bowling South Africa out for 237 runs despite a record last-wicket partnership that offered some belated home resistance.

England scored 499 for nine declared in a mammoth first innings knock, to which South Africa replied with 209 and were forced to follow-on.

South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs but the tourists bounced back with a 187-run win in Cape Town in the second Test. The last Test starts in Johannesburg on Friday.

