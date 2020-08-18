England squad for 3 T20Is against Pakistan: Joe Root, Jofra Archer rested

England squad for 3 T20Is against Pakistan: Ben Stokes hasn't been named in the squad. (Source: File)

England squad for 3 T20Is against Pakistan: England announced their 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan on Tuesday which has notable absences like Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Jos Buttler.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the squad will be led by Eoin Morgan. David Willey, who last played a T20I in May 2019 makes a return after a decent Ireland series, while James Vince missed out.

Ben Stokes, who has flown to New Zealand for personal reasons, hasn’t been selected for the series.

“In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad,” said selector Ed Smith.

“We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date.”

All the three matches of the series, which is set to begin on August 28, will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

