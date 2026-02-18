‘They lost coherency, lost a plan’: Nick Knight disappointed with England’s T20 World Cup performances

England's captain Harry Brook leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

England have entered the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026, but the Harry Brook-led side has been an average unit at best in the tournament thus far. They narrowly scraped past Nepal by four runs after a late scare in their opening match, then suffered a comprehensive 30-run loss to the West Indies.

Against Scotland, they stumbled to 13 for 2 while chasing 152 after losing explosive openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler early, before Tom Banton’s 63 rescued a victory and restored some pride. Against Italy, England again looked scratchy, letting the tournament debutants score 178 in reply to their 202.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight expressed disappointment with the Three Lions’ performance in the event, questioning their plan under pressure.