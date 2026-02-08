T20 World Cup: England survive huge scare as Nepal suffer heartbreak, lose by 4 runs

Nepal, who had defeated the mighty West Indies 2-1 in a series in 2025, had each and every fan at the Wankhede Stadium on the edge of their seats as they came very close to overhauling England's total.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 06:50 PM IST
Nepal vs England T20 World CupNepal's Dipendra Singh Airee talks to batting partner captain Rohit Paudel while scoring runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Nepal in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nepal almost pulled off the the first upset of this edition of the T20 World Cup when they gave 2022 champions England a run for their money on Sunday. The combined hitting of captain Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee as well as a late blitz by Lokesh Bam almost helped the Asian team get one over their more decorated counterparts but England held firm as Sam Curran defended 10 runs in the last over with Nepal ending at 180/6 in a chase of 185 runs with the English winning by 4 runs.

Nepal, who had defeated the mighty West Indies 2-1 in a series in 2025, had each and every fan at the Wankhede Stadium on the edge of their seats as they came very close to overhauling England’s total. For England, this match will serve as a much-needed wake up call after they cruised to this tournament on the back of a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka. With the memory of a 4-1 defeat of the Ashes still fresh in their mind, England fans will be hoping for some cheer in this tournament.

Earlier, Jacob Bethell (55) and skipper Harry Brook (53) peeled off attacking fifties to power England to a formidable 184 for seven in their T20 World Cup Group C opener.

The young left-handed Bethell gave a fine example of himself on T20 World Cup debut in front of a partisan crowd with his rapid half-century – off 35 balls — with four sixes and as many fours – while skipper Brook got back among runs in his bid to change the narrative around him.

Brook fell after making a vital knock that came off 32 balls with four sixes and three fours, putting on a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket with Bethell as Nepal bowlers presented a strong challenge on their part.

Also Read | Three Nepal fans chase a T20 World Cup dream: 30-plus hours on a train, four matches of hope

Sher Malla’s joy knew no bounds when he had Phil Salt (1) caught on the first ball of his second over while Nandan Yadav got the key wicket of Jos Buttler (26), just when he was starting to rebuild with Bethell.

Yadav pitched one outside off to have Buttler caught behind for Nepal’s second wicket in the fifth over and the third came in the seventh, when spinner Sandeep Lamichhane had Tom Banton trapped leg-before while attempting to reverse sweep.

Story continues below this ad

This was when Bethell, who had hit two fours and a six off his first four balls, got together with Brook to rebuild for England.

Playing on the same track where title favourites India had slipped to 77 for six at one stage on Saturday night, England certainly did not face the troubles batting on a two-paced wicket. The England batters were largely able to execute their shots, even as none of them could really impose themselves like India captain Suryakumar Yadav did.

On their part, Nepal put up a commendable effort of not bowling many freebies but a second consecutive contest here at the Wankhede Stadium ended with the batting side finishing on a high.

England made 45 runs in the final three overs with Will Jacks hammering four sixes and a four to make 39 not out off 18 balls.

Story continues below this ad

Fans donning a different blue-coloured jersey mixed with red throned the stadium and cheered every dot ball and every good effort produced by their players on the hallowed turf of this iconic ground.

The sheer numbers of Nepal fans, who easily outnumbered that of England, showcased the passion for cricket in the Himalayan nation and their players did not disappoint either.

Nepal fielders held on to their catches, while the pair of Airee (2/23) and Yadav (2/25) claimed a couple of wickets each. Also among the wickets were Malla and Lamichhane.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Baz-inspired Tim Seifert's 65 off 42 neutralises Afghanistan's menacing Mujeeb-ur-Rahman as Kiwis canter to victory
Seifert's fireworks reduced a treacherous chase into a casual stroll with his 65 off 42 as New Zealand swamped Afghanistan's total of 182 for 6 in 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand. (PTI Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
I will step down the day RSS asks me to do: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief mohan bhagwat
Kerala HC dismisses plea against entry of Christians priests in Hindu temple. What it said
A devotee named Sanil Narayanan Nampoothiri had approached the high court seeking action against authorities of the Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Adoor.
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News