T20 World Cup: England survive huge scare as Nepal suffer heartbreak, lose by 4 runs

Nepal almost pulled off the the first upset of this edition of the T20 World Cup when they gave 2022 champions England a run for their money on Sunday. The combined hitting of captain Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee as well as a late blitz by Lokesh Bam almost helped the Asian team get one over their more decorated counterparts but England held firm as Sam Curran defended 10 runs in the last over with Nepal ending at 180/6 in a chase of 185 runs with the English winning by 4 runs.

Nepal, who had defeated the mighty West Indies 2-1 in a series in 2025, had each and every fan at the Wankhede Stadium on the edge of their seats as they came very close to overhauling England’s total. For England, this match will serve as a much-needed wake up call after they cruised to this tournament on the back of a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka. With the memory of a 4-1 defeat of the Ashes still fresh in their mind, England fans will be hoping for some cheer in this tournament.

Earlier, Jacob Bethell (55) and skipper Harry Brook (53) peeled off attacking fifties to power England to a formidable 184 for seven in their T20 World Cup Group C opener.

The young left-handed Bethell gave a fine example of himself on T20 World Cup debut in front of a partisan crowd with his rapid half-century – off 35 balls — with four sixes and as many fours – while skipper Brook got back among runs in his bid to change the narrative around him.

Brook fell after making a vital knock that came off 32 balls with four sixes and three fours, putting on a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket with Bethell as Nepal bowlers presented a strong challenge on their part.

Sher Malla’s joy knew no bounds when he had Phil Salt (1) caught on the first ball of his second over while Nandan Yadav got the key wicket of Jos Buttler (26), just when he was starting to rebuild with Bethell.

Yadav pitched one outside off to have Buttler caught behind for Nepal’s second wicket in the fifth over and the third came in the seventh, when spinner Sandeep Lamichhane had Tom Banton trapped leg-before while attempting to reverse sweep.

This was when Bethell, who had hit two fours and a six off his first four balls, got together with Brook to rebuild for England.

Playing on the same track where title favourites India had slipped to 77 for six at one stage on Saturday night, England certainly did not face the troubles batting on a two-paced wicket. The England batters were largely able to execute their shots, even as none of them could really impose themselves like India captain Suryakumar Yadav did.

On their part, Nepal put up a commendable effort of not bowling many freebies but a second consecutive contest here at the Wankhede Stadium ended with the batting side finishing on a high.

England made 45 runs in the final three overs with Will Jacks hammering four sixes and a four to make 39 not out off 18 balls.

Fans donning a different blue-coloured jersey mixed with red throned the stadium and cheered every dot ball and every good effort produced by their players on the hallowed turf of this iconic ground.

The sheer numbers of Nepal fans, who easily outnumbered that of England, showcased the passion for cricket in the Himalayan nation and their players did not disappoint either.

Nepal fielders held on to their catches, while the pair of Airee (2/23) and Yadav (2/25) claimed a couple of wickets each. Also among the wickets were Malla and Lamichhane.