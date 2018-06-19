England smash 481/6 to record highest ODI score against Australia

England held the previous record of the highest ODI score. (Source: Reuters) England held the previous record of the highest ODI score. (Source: Reuters)

England smashed 481/6 to register the highest ever one-day international total against Australia in the third ODI at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday. Incidentally, the previous highest ODI score of 444/3 was also held by the Three Lions which was scripted in 2016. Centuries by Jonny Bairstow (139) and Alex Hales (147) saw England beat their own record and breach the 450 run mark for the first time in men’s international cricket. Enroute to their record-breaking score, England smashed a stunning 41 boundaries and 21 sixes. At one point it seemed like 500 was on the cards as 300 came up in the 32nd over. However, Jhye Richardson’s late strike ensured that milestone wasn’t scaled by the Englishmen.

Earlier, in the second ODI England scored 342 for 8 at Cardiff which was their highest one-day total against Australia. Ignoring the alarm bells, skipper Tim Paine chose to bowl on a belter of a wicket and paid the price. Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were off to a flier scoring at more than a run a ball. A 159-run opening stand set the platform for an English rampage. While Roy was run out for 82, Bairstow and Hales came together to plunder the Australian attack and deliver a masterclass. Andrew Tye was the most expensive bowler giving away 100 runs in just nine overs. Bairstow’s blitz featured 15 fours and five huge sixes. Hales was equally brutal in his assault, carting the bowlers all round the park to hit 16 fours and five sixes.

Skipper Eoin Morgan was also not behind with scoring 67 of just 30 balls to register the fastest fifty by an Englishman in ODIs. In the process, he also became the highest run-scorer for England.

England captain @Eoin16 has passed @Ian_Bell‘s 5,416 ODI runs to become their record run-scorer in the format! 🙌 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/bfyIRpESIw — ICC (@ICC) 19 June 2018

Previous Highest ODI totals:

444/3- ENG vs PAK in 2016

443/9- SL vs. NED in 2006

439/2- SA vs. WI in 2015

438/4- SA vs IND in 2015

438/9- SA vs AUS in 2006

434/4- AUS vs SA in 2006

418/5- SA vs ZIM in 2006

418/5- IND vs WI in 2011

417/6- AUS vs AFG in 2015

414/7- IND vs SL in 2009

