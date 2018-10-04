England, Sri Lanka to use ODI series as World Cup preparation

The five-match series begins next Wednesday at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium in central Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) The five-match series begins next Wednesday at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium in central Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

England are full of confidence at the top of the rankings while a bruised Sri Lanka is at a low point going into their one-day international series, with both teams looking to build some momentum ahead of next year’s World Cup.

England captain Eoin Morgan said Wednesday that it is a “nice acknowledgement” to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings, but his team’s focus is on the World Cup.

“It’s been quite a long process; well thought out, well planned and I think to a point well executed,” Morgan said of his team’s journey to the top.

“I still think we have along way to go. It has taken three and a half years to get to where we are now, but we are getting into the most important part of what we have been planning towards.”

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were eliminated from the recent Asia Cup after losing to Bangladesh and Afghanistan and captain Dinesh Chandimal said his team wants to use the England series as a turning point.

“The players are in a good frame of mind,” he said. “If we can end this series on a winning note it will help us go into the World Cup confidently.”

Sri Lanka is currently ranked eighth in the International Cricket Council rankings.

It will be followed by a Twenty20 international and three test matches.

