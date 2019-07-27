England squad for Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer receives maiden Test call-up

Jofra Archer gets his maiden Test call-up as England announce their 14-man squad for the first Test against Australia starting August 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Archer, 24, endured a side strain during the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019 but has returned to action for Sussex on Friday, where he took 2/21 against Surrey. Jos Buttler returns to the Test side as well after he was rested for Ireland clash.

The Barbados-born fast bowler has 131 wickets to his name in 28 First-Class matches at an average of 23.44 including five five-wicket hauls.

Ben Stokes, who was stripped off vice-captaincy after the infamous brawl on Bristol street in 2017, has been appointed the vice-captain of the Test side. England selector Ed Smith has persisted with opener Rory Burns despite scoring six runs each in both innings against Ireland.

Jason Roy is expected to open for England after hitting his maiden half-century on Test debut. However, spin all-rounder Jack Leach fails to make it into the squad despite his heroics as nightwatchman, scoring 92 in the second innings against Ireland in the only Test at Lord’s, London. Meanwhile, James Anderson returns to the Test side after recovering from his injury.

England squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes