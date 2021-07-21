England name 17-member squad for first two Tests vs India

England have named a 17-member squad for opening two Tests of the five-match Test Series against India starting at Trent Bridge on Wednesday 4 August.

England Men’s Test Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Wood (Durham)

We’ve named a 17-player squad for the opening two Tests of the LV= Insurance Test Series against India. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran are back in the Test team’s fold after missing the Tests against New Zealand. Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Robinson have also been named in the 17-member squad for the first two Tests.

Jofra Archer (elbow injury) and Chris Woakes (heel injury) are still not fit enough for selection.