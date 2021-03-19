scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

England fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20I against India

ICC elite panel match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after England was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration in the fourth T20I.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad |
Updated: March 19, 2021 6:06:38 pm
Eoin Morgan talks with bowler Chris Jordan during England's fourth T20I against India. (File)

England players have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20 International here.

ICC elite panel match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a release on Friday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

India won the match by eight runs on Thursday night to level the five-match series at 2-2, paving the way for a winners-take-it-all final game at the same venue on Saturday

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virendar Sharma levelled the charges.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs England 4th T20I
IND vs ENG 4th T20I in pics: Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur star in Indian victory
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 19: Latest News

X