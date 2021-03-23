‘Morgan should miss a few games’: England’s slow over rate criticised in 1st ODI vs India

England’s slow over rate in the first ODI vs India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday was criticised by former players and commentators. The first innings in the match took almost an additional 45 minutes to finish as India scored 317/5 in 50 overs. Skipper Eoin Morgan should be “having to miss a few games”, said Graeme Swann on air.

As England bowled first in the 1st ODI, the first hour saw the visitors bowling just 11 overs. By the end of the second hour, just about half of the innings had been done.

At 5 pm IST, when the 50 overs were supposed to have been bowled, England were 8 overs short. Swann said in the commentary box: “At this rate, Morgan is going to have to miss a few matches.”

Ajit Agarkar pointed out that multiple injuries had extended the innings, but agreed that the over-rate in the T20I series had been bad in general. Murali Kartik pointed out that the 5th T20I had taken five hours to finish.

“There were injuries to Rohit Sharma and Sam Billings, but in general the over rate has been pretty poor in the England series,” said Agarkar.

11 overs in an hour … One day cricket … !!!!! I have decided it’s not me getting old it’s the game that needs to bloody hurry up … #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 23, 2021

England clawed back into the game in the middle overs after a strong start by Shikhar Dhawan, who fell 2 runs short of a century, before Krunal Pandya scored the fastest ODI fifty by a debutant.

The innings finished almost 45 minutes after the scheduled time.