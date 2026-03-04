‘If one comes off, the opposition are scratching their heads’: England skipper Harry Brook warns India ahead of semifinal clash

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Ahead of England’s high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal clash against India, captain Harry Brook expressed supreme confidence in his team’s batting firepower, warning that their deep batting line-up can leave opposition bowlers “scratching their heads.”
“It’s awesome other lads have been able to step up. There have been performances throughout. We have so many powerful players in the top seven that if one comes off, the opposition are scratching their heads and don’t really know where to go,” Brook was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
England will face hosts India in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, where the Men in Blue are fighting to defend their World Cup title.
England were scratchy in the initial half of the tournament, losing to West Indies and avoiding a huge scare against Nepal, where the side managed to win the game by just four runs in their campaign opener.
Their wins in the Super 8s weren’t convincing either, but they managed to scrape past everyone, remaining unbeaten in the Super 8 stage and booking their semifinal ticket.
Speaking about this, Brook said, “We are managing to scrape along in close games and that is the sign of a good side. I have learned you are never out of games. I know I have players with a lot of character, a willingness to win, wanting to win a lot, but also that calmness under pressure.”
He also seemed quite excited to face India, who will have huge home support. “We are all really excited. I have already heard a few lads say they wanted to play India anyway. It is going to be a massive occasion with a hell of a lot of pressure for both sides. India obviously have a hell of a lot of support and I’m not sure there are going to be many people behind us.”
“It’s going to be loud. Hopefully we can play our best cricket. I am excited for the lads up top. I feel they are one step closer to taking the game away from a side. I don’t think there is any weakness in the top order at all. The lads have just struggled a little bit and not got the runs they always get,” said Brook to Sky Sports.
