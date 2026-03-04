‘If one comes off, the opposition are scratching their heads’: England skipper Harry Brook warns India ahead of semifinal clash

Ahead of England’s high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal clash against India, captain Harry Brook expressed supreme confidence in his team’s batting firepower, warning that their deep batting line-up can leave opposition bowlers “scratching their heads.”

“It’s awesome other lads have been able to step up. There have been performances throughout. We have so many powerful players in the top seven that if one comes off, the opposition are scratching their heads and don’t really know where to go,” Brook was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

England will face hosts India in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, where the Men in Blue are fighting to defend their World Cup title.