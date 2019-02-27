England’s Alastair Cook officially receives Knighthood at Buckingham Palace

Former England captain Alastair Cook officially received his knighthood for his services to cricket in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, on Tuesday. The left-handed batsman was dubbed by the Queen on the shoulders at the ceremony as he knelt in front of the Majesty. After being dubbed, he received his Knighthood medal.

Advertising

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the ceremony, Cook said: “Seeing my name up there in whatever capacity – you just don’t get used to it. You never get used to it and I don’t think I will ever get used to seeing my name with a Sir before it.”

He further added that he felt nervous when he was being honoured with the medal. “It is just weird, when you are told you have to just walk and kneel, that you should get so nervous,” he said.

“I have played cricket in front of many thousands and done okay but you get just as nervous just walking and kneeling, which is very strange.”

The 34-year-old is the first England cricketer to receive a knighthood since Sir Ian Botham in 2007. The batsman retired from Test cricket in September 2018, after scoring a ton against India at the Oval. He signed a three-year deal with Essex last season and will continue to play for the country club, thus making him the first cricketer since New Zealand’s Sir Richard Hadlee to receive a knighthood while being an active player. Hadlee had received the honour in 1990.

Cook is the leading Test centuries scorer (33) for England and has also played in the most number of Tests for the country (161). He is also England’s all-time leading Test run scorer (12,742). He also is the most successful England Test skipper with 59 wins and has also taken most catches for England (175).

Advertising

Apart from his Test plaudits, Cook has also featured in 92 ODIs and 4 T20Is.