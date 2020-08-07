England’s white-ball series in India postponed until early 2021

Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli pose with a trophy in 2018. (File Photo/AP) Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli pose with a trophy in 2018. (File Photo/AP)

England’s tour of India which was scheduled for late September and early October this year has been pushed back to early 2021, the cricket boards of India and England confirmed on Friday.

The BCCI and ECB have confirmed that England men’s white-ball tour to India, originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021: BCCI @IndianExpress — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) August 7, 2020

BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021.

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible.”

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI Secretary, added: “The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one.”

