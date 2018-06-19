England score 481/6 against Australia; 10 highest ODI team totals

Alex Hales scored 147 against Australia. (Source: AP) Alex Hales scored 147 against Australia. (Source: AP)

England recorded the highest ODI total on Tuesday when they struck 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia in Nottingham. England rode on some ruthless batting display from the top four batsmen. Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitched a partnership of 159 runs for the first wicket before Roy was runout for 82. Bairstow later went on to score a hundred. He was eventually caught by Richardson off Ashton Agar for 139.

But Australia’s misery didn’t stop here. England altered the batting order and sent in Alex Hales at number three. Hales without wasting any time, started to take on the Australian bowlers. Hales and Morgan too scored a stand of 124 runs before Hales was gone for 147. Morgan followed him next but before getting dismissed he became the highest run-getter for England in ODI cricket. England lead the series 2-0. Australia need to chase a mammoth target of 482 to remain alive in the series.

Highest ODI totals:

444/3 England vs. Pakistan, Nottingham, 2016

443/9 Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006

439/2 South Africa vs. West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

438/4 South Africa vs. India, Mumbai, 2015

438/9 South Africa vs. Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

434/4 Australia vs. South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

418/5 South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom, 2006

418/5 India vs. West Indies, Indore, 2011

417/6 Australia vs. Afghanistan, Perth, 2015

414/7 India vs. Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009

Highest List A total

496/4 Surrey v Glou, Oval, 2007

481/6 Eng v Aus, Trent Bridge, 2018

458/4 Ind A v Lei, Leicester, 2018

445/8 Nott vs Northampton, Trent Bridge, 2016

444/3 Eng v Pak, Trent Bridge, 2016 #ENGvAUS

