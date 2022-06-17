England register highest-ever ODI score of 498 runs against Netherlands

Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler’s fireworks helped England mount a historic score of 498/4 against Netherlands on Friday which is also the highest-ever score in a one-day cricket international.

The whole innings consisted of 26 sixes and 36 fours with Liam Livingstone pillaging 32 runs from the 46th over beating Dimitri Mascarenhas’ 30 runs vs India in 2007.

The total surpassed the 481-6 made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018.

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt all hit centuries in Amstelveen, outside Amsterdam.

THE BEST OVER in England's ODI history. Liam Livingstone takes 32 runs from an over beating Dimitri Mascarenhas' 30 runs vs India in 2007. #NEDvsENG — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 17, 2022

Buttler reached three figures in 47 balls for the second-fastest hundred for England. His crowd-pleasing knock of 162 not out contained 14 of the team’s 26 sixes.

Incredible. We break our own World Record with a score of 4️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ 🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Buttler now has the three quickest ODI centuries for the national team — off 46 balls, 47 balls and 50 balls.

Salt made 122 off 93 balls and Malan 125 off 109 balls, while Liam Livingstone weighed in with a 22-ball 66 not out.

The Netherlands — playing an ODI against England for the first time outside a Cricket World Cup — had only a few moments to savor amid a barrage of big-hitting from the tourists, which led to a number of balls being lost outside the stadium.

Early wicket for the hosts as Jason Roy is dismissed by his cousin 😬 Watch Live: https://t.co/oHQ2mCZ6bu 🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/879XDhx7r9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Shane Snater bowled his cousin, Jason Roy, to leave England 1-1 and Pieter Seelaar took two wickets off successive balls — including captain Eoin Morgan for a golden duck.

