scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

England register highest-ever ODI score of 498 runs against Netherlands

The whole innings consisted of 26 sixes and 36 fours with Liam Livingstone pillaging 32 runs from the 46th over beating Dimitri Mascarenhas' 30 runs vs India in 2007.

By: Sports Desk |
June 17, 2022 7:00:05 pm
Buttler reached three figures in 47 balls for the second-fastest hundred for England. His crowd-pleasing knock of 162 not out contained 14 of the team’s 26 sixes. (Twitter/England Cricket)

Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler’s fireworks helped England mount a historic score of 498/4 against Netherlands on Friday which is also the highest-ever score in a one-day cricket international.

The whole innings consisted of 26 sixes and 36 fours with Liam Livingstone pillaging 32 runs from the 46th over beating Dimitri Mascarenhas’ 30 runs vs India in 2007.

The total surpassed the 481-6 made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018.

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt all hit centuries in Amstelveen, outside Amsterdam.

Buttler reached three figures in 47 balls for the second-fastest hundred for England. His crowd-pleasing knock of 162 not out contained 14 of the team’s 26 sixes.

Buttler now has the three quickest ODI centuries for the national team — off 46 balls, 47 balls and 50 balls.

Salt made 122 off 93 balls and Malan 125 off 109 balls, while Liam Livingstone weighed in with a 22-ball 66 not out.

The Netherlands — playing an ODI against England for the first time outside a Cricket World Cup — had only a few moments to savor amid a barrage of big-hitting from the tourists, which led to a number of balls being lost outside the stadium.

Shane Snater bowled his cousin, Jason Roy, to leave England 1-1 and Pieter Seelaar took two wickets off successive balls — including captain Eoin Morgan for a golden duck.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
More Premium Stories >>

(With inputs from AP)

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 17: Latest News