England break mountain of records in unbelievable run chase to win 3rd Ashes Test

England brought the Ashes alive with one of the most sensational wins in the 3rd Ashes Test in Leeds on Sunday. They won by 1 wicket to draw the series level at 1-1, with two matches left.

Advertising

Some of the records that were broken in the course of England’s unbelievable run chase:

131 – The number of years since a team has won a Test after being bowled out for less than 70 in their first innings. There have been three instances of teams being bowled out for under 70 and winning in Test history. Australia – 63 all out vs England, 1882; England – 45 all out vs Australia, 1887 and Australia – 60 all out vs England, 1888.

359 – The runs chase by England for victory in the fourth innings of the match. This is the highest successful run chase for England in Tests. 362/9 is the highest 4th innings run chase for England.

Advertising

4 – The number of times England have won a Test by 1 wicket. The last time England won a Test by one wicket was back in 1923.

76* – The 10 wicket partnership between Ben Stokes and Jack Leach, which took England to an unlikely victory. This is the second highest 10th wicket partnership in a successful fourth innings run chase. Kusal Perera and Vishwa Fernando scored an unbeaten 78 in Sri Lanka’s successful run chase against South Africa earlier this year.

1 – The number of runs scored by Jack Leach in the 76-run 10th wicket partnership. This is the second highest Test partnership for any wicket where one partner has scored 1 run. The highest partnership where one batsman scored 1 remains the 102-run stand between Sanath Jayasuriya and Dilhara Fernando vs Pakistan in 2004.

5 – The number of times a team has scored more than 300 runs after being all out for less than 100 runs in the first innings. The last time this happened in a Test match was in 1977.

3 – The number of times a player has scored a century in the fourth innings of a Test after taking 4 or more wickets in the match. Ben Stokes (135*) took 1 wicket in the first innings and 3 in the third innings. Daniel Vettori and Roston Chase are the two others to have done this, both efforts having come in losing causes.