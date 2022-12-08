scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

England recall Mark Wood, Ollie Pope retains keeper’s gloves for Multan test

Livingstone has returned home after sustaining a knee injury in his debut test in Rawalpindi, where England pulled off a remarkable 74-run victory for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mark Wood on the left and Ollie Pope on the right. (REUTERS)

England replaced injured all-rounder Liam Livingstone with fit-again fast bowler Mark Wood in the only change to their squad for the second test against Pakistan, with Ollie Pope retaining the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Livingstone has returned home after sustaining a knee injury in his debut test in Rawalpindi, where England pulled off a remarkable 74-run victory for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Wood missed the first test as he continued his recovery from a hip injury.

Ben Foakes, who missed the opener with illness, is now fully recovered but England skipper Ben Stokes confirmed that Pope, who made 108 in the first innings in Rawalpindi, will continue behind the wicket because of his superior batting.

“I’ll still keep saying that he (Foakes) is the best keeper in the world,” Stokes said on the eve of the match, which begins on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?

“It must sound silly to not be picking him but you’ve got to see the conditions we face here. Pakistan is a very hard place to come and win.

Read |Haris Rauf out of 2nd Test against England

“Adding Mark Wood into the side gives us the best opportunity to take 20 wickets.

“That’s what we came here to do. We came here to try and win the game of cricket and not be conservative … .”
While light faded early in Rawalpindi, morning fog may further reduce the playing time in Multan which is why Wood’s return could prove crucial for the visitors.

Advertisement

Off-spinner Will Jacks, who claimed six wickets on his test debut in Rawalpindi, was also retained. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam predicted a dry pitch in Multan with lot more assistance for the spin bowlers.

“Looks like it will assist the spinners, and you can expect some reverse swing too,” Babar told reporters.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We’ve nearly finalised the 11 players for the match but we need to take a look at the pitch first.

Advertisement
Read |Injured England all-rounder Liam Livingstone ruled out of remainder of Pakistan Test series

“We were in charge of the game in Rawalpindi but our batsmen could not finish it. We’ve learnt from our mistakes and will try not to repeat them.”

England will conclude their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with a match in Karachi.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 03:13:27 pm
Next Story

HPBOSE supplementary re-evaluation results for Class 10, 12 announced; how to check

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 08: Latest News
close