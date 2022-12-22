scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

England recall Jofra Archer for South Africa ODI tour

Archer had been sidelined by an elbow problem but is fit again and hoping to push for a place in England's Ashes test series in June. He has not played ODIs since March 2021.

Archer is recalled to England ODI squad for the series against South Africa. (File photo)
England have named fast bowler Jofra Archer in their 14-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series in South Africa next month, while there is a first call-up in the 50-over format for in-form batsman Harry Brook.

Archer had been sidelined by an elbow problem but is fit again and hoping to push for a place in England’s Ashes test series in June. He has not played ODIs since March 2021. Archer has been signed by the Cape Town Indians Twenty20 franchise and will play in the SA20 league from early January, though the competition will break for a little over a week so as not to clash with England’s tour.

Brook has been rewarded for his superb recent test form in Pakistan, while opener Ben Duckett could play his first ODI since 2016. England have also included seamer Reece Topley, who they hope will have recovered from an ankle injury in time to play. The series will start in Bloemfontein on Jan. 27 and finish in Kimberley on Feb. 1.

Squad:
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:42:20 pm
