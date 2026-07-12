After axing Brendon McCullum, England want RCB coach Andy Flower

With Brendon McCullum sacked as England Test team coach, Andy Flower is emerging as a front-runner to replace him according to reports. The former Zimbabwe captain, who coached England previously, is currently busy as T20 coach in the franchise circuit, most notably with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, should Flower take up the red-ball duties with England, reports say he would be allowed to continue coaching in the IPL. According to Daily Mail, Flower is likely to take up the job only if he is allowed to carry on with his T20 gigs, particularly the IPL.

Flower has been the head coach of England before from 2009 to 2014 during which time they won their first T20 World Cup in 2010 and won the Ashes Down Under in 2012. But after a whitewash in 2014, he ended up losing the job. “For me, the best person for that would be Andy Flower by a country mile. Flower took England to number one in the world,” former England captain Nasser Hussain told V2 Radio.