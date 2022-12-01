England post record total on first day of a Test match against Pakistan

Fueling on three centuries from their top three (Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook), England broke the record for the highest total posted by any team on the first day in Test cricket’s history. Crossing the 494 run mark, England overtook Australia, who had amassed 494 runs at the loss of six wickets against South Africa at Sydney in 1910, the previous highest.

Clem Hill (191) and Warren Bardsley (132) were the highest scorers for hosts. Australia held the record for the next two entries in the tally until Thursday. The second being 482/5 against the Proteas back in 2012 at Adelaide and 475/2 against England at The Oval back in 1934. The record for most runs on any day’s play in a Test match is also held by England and India, who scored 588 runs on day two of the Old Trafford test in 1936.

The visitors crossing 500 was also the first instance of a team doing so on the opening day of a Test match.

Winning toss at Rawalpindi for the first of three Tests against Pakistan and opting to bat first, England got off to a flying start as Crawley and Duckett added 235 runs for the opening wicket off 214 deliveries.

Pakistan would make a comeback breaking the partnership as Zahid Mahmood rapped Duckett around his pads. Crawley would be cleaned up by Haris Rauf shortly afterwards. Mahmood would also send Joe Root back to the pavilion shortly afterwards.

Ollie Pope and Harry Brook then stitched together a 176-run partnership for the fourth wicket, scoring the other two hundred for England on the first day. It was the first instance of four batters scoring centuries on the opening day of a Test match.