England name playing XI for first Ashes Test, Jofra Archer misses out

England have named their playing XI for the first Ashes Test, which will be played at Edgbaston from Thursday.

England’s Playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson

Our team for the first #Ashes Test 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GHHHG5BcRi — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 31, 2019

Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone are the three players in their squad who have not been picked in the playing XI.

Ben Stokes, who was stripped off vice-captaincy after the infamous brawl on Bristol street in 2017, returns as vice-captain. Jos Buttler returns to the fold after being rested against Ireland as well. James Anderson returns to the XI after recovering from injury.

Jason Roy is expected to open for England after hitting his maiden half-century on Test debut.

Barbados-born Archer has been suffering a side strain and so missed last week’s one-off Test match against Ireland. Chris Woakes, who took six wickets in Ireland’s second innings as they were bowled out for 38, has also kept his place.

Australia are yet to announce their playing XI. Skipper Tim Paine, speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, said the visitors will announce their team at the toss.