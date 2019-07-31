Toggle Menu
England name playing XI for first Ashes Test, Jofra Archer misses outhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/england-playing-xi-ashes-test-no-jofra-archer-5867236/

England name playing XI for first Ashes Test, Jofra Archer misses out

Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone are the three players in the England squad who have not been picked in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test.

England’s Joe Root and Australia’s Tim Paine pose with the Ashes urn at Edgbaston on Wednesday (Reuters Photo)

England have named their playing XI for the first Ashes Test, which will be played at Edgbaston from Thursday.

England’s Playing XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson

Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone are the three players in their squad who have not been picked in the playing XI.

Ben Stokes, who was stripped off vice-captaincy after the infamous brawl on Bristol street in 2017, returns as vice-captain. Jos Buttler returns to the fold after being rested against Ireland as well. James Anderson returns to the XI after recovering from injury.

Jason Roy is expected to open for England after hitting his maiden half-century on Test debut.

Advertising

Barbados-born Archer has been suffering a side strain and so missed last week’s one-off Test match against Ireland. Chris Woakes, who took six wickets in Ireland’s second innings as they were bowled out for 38, has also kept his place.

Australia are yet to announce their playing XI. Skipper Tim Paine, speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, said the visitors will announce their team at the toss.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Meet the applicants: Six names in the pot for India men’s cricket team head coach
2 We will be neutral, won’t take anyone’s opinion: Anshuman Gaekwad on coach selection
3 If we lacked vision, Hardik and Jasprit wouldn’t have played Test cricket: MSK Prasad