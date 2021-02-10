England had planned Day 5 reverse swing onslaught, says James Anderson

James Anderson, whose figures of 3 for 17 in 11 overs in India’s second innings, including two in his first over of the final day, doomed India to a 227-run defeat in the 1st Test vs England on Tuesday, laid out after the match how England had planned their reverse swing bowling attack.

Anderson was the fourth of the England bowlers to be deployed on the final day, after an opening spell by Jofra Archer and the spinners bowling from either end. Anderson said the ball was being prepared for a reverse swing onslaught by him later in the day.

“We were assessing the ball all the time,” he said. “Jofra started the day and he felt like it was reversing a little bit, but then we gave it a few more overs with the spinners to try and get a bit more wear into the ball to rough it up a little bit more.

“We knew it would reverse when I came on to bowl and it’s just a case of trying to get into the right areas as much as possible. The pitch had deteriorated and there were little divots and chunks to aim at, but getting that extra bit of movement through the air makes it that little bit harder for the batsman, and it’s very enjoyable when it happens as well.”

Anderson also spoke about the different role he had in the first innings, where his job had been to keep the run rate down. He claimed two first-innings wickets at an economy of 2.73, the best of England’s frontline options.

Saying he wants to put his ‘hat in the ring’ for the 2nd Test, for which Stuart Broad can also be drafted into the playing XI, the 38-year-old conceded that bowlers will be rotated in the four Tests.

“Yes, of course I want to play. When a batsman gets in rhythm and form they just want to keep batting and it’s the same for a bowler – you want to keep that going as much as possible,” Anderson said.