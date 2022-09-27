scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

England “offers” to be neutral venue for Indo-Pak Test series, BCCI “not interested”

India and Pakistan last played a short bilateral white-ball series back in 2012 in India and the last Test series dates back to 2007.

London, Sep 27 (PTI) England and Wales Cricket Board has informally offered to be the hosts if India and Pakistan plan to play a bilateral Test series but BCCI sources said chances of that happening in near future is “next to nil”.

The UK daily ‘Telegraph’ reported that “Martin Darlow, the deputy chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current Twenty20 series and offered England’s grounds as venues for ideally a three-match Test series in future.”

While the ECB has made the offer for its own commercial gains, the powers that be in the BCCI laughed off the suggestions and said that no such possibilities might arise at least in next few years.

“Firstly, ECB spoke to PCB about an Indo-Pak series and that’s a bit weird. In any case, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide but it is the decision of the government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

As of now, the stance remains the same. We only play Pakistan at multi-team events,” a senior BCCI official privy to India’s position told PTI on Tuesday.

India and Pakistan last played a short bilateral white-ball series back in 2012 in India and the last Test series dates back to 2007.

With the tense political relations between the neighbours, it is a big ‘No’ from BCCI irrespective of whether it is played at home, away or a neutral venue.

Advertisement

The newspaper states precisely the reason why ECB made the “generous offer”.

“The matches would attract big crowds in the UK, which has a large ex-pat south Asian population,” it said.

“The matches attract huge sponsorship revenue and television audiences.” However, the paper made it clear that even “PCB is not keen on playing India at neutral venue but are grateful for the ECB’s offer, which shows the growing relationship between the two boards.” It stated that with the big nations again starting to tour Pakistan, it will be a “retrograde step in their eyes” if they happen to play on a neutral venue.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:49:57 pm
Next Story

Vijay Nair had nothing to do with liquor policy, says AAP; links arrest to Gujarat polls

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord’s like Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 27: Latest News