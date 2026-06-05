Why England, New Zealand players are wearing special red-tinged kits at Lord’s

England's Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates with his team the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, June 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ahead of the second day of the 1st India vs New Zealand Test at Lord’s, both sets of players had a splash of red in their respective kits. With England players wearing kits which had a little bit more of the colour which adorned the front and back of their clothes with the numbers at the back, the board’s logo and the sponsors’ logo all in red, New Zealand players came out with the numbers on their back painted in red.

This was due to the annual #RedForRuth day at Lord’s which helps the Ruth Strauss Foundation to support families facing incurable cancer diagnosis. The day is in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’s late wife Ruth who was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer that affects non-smokers. The organisation looks after the emotional and well-being of patients and their families suffering from the disease and also provides grants for research into rare forms of lung cancers.