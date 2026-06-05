Why England, New Zealand players are wearing special red-tinged kits at Lord’s

The day is in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’s late wife Ruth who was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer that affects non-smokers.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 06:04 PM IST
England vs New ZealandEngland's Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates with his team the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, June 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ahead of the second day of the 1st India vs New Zealand Test at Lord’s, both sets of players had a splash of red in their respective kits. With England players wearing kits which had a little bit more of the colour which adorned the front and back of their clothes with the numbers at the back, the board’s logo and the sponsors’ logo all in red, New Zealand players came out with the numbers on their back painted in red.

This was due to the annual #RedForRuth day at Lord’s which helps the Ruth Strauss Foundation to support families facing incurable cancer diagnosis. The day is in honour of former England captain Andrew Strauss’s late wife Ruth who was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer that affects non-smokers. The organisation looks after the emotional and well-being of patients and their families suffering from the disease and also provides grants for research into rare forms of lung cancers.

In the match, England established a 27-run first-innings lead after New Zealand were bowled out for 113 in the first session of day two of the opening test. New Zealand resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to ​England’s ​test side with a ⁠four-wicket haul on day one.

Glenn Phillips was ‌bowled for 34 by Josh Tongue in the second over of the day. Tongue (3-40) bowled Nathan Smith (15) in his next over. Matt ⁠Henry ⁠came out to bat despite suffering back spasms ⁠on ‌day one and was ​bowled for a ‌duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) ‌to earn ​a ​place ​on the Lord’s honours board.

Kyle Jamieson, who ​also took five wickets ⁠in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 ‌in ⁠an entertaining knock that featured three sixes.

On Thursday, Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul as New Zealand slid to 61-6 at stumps.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson grabbed five wickets as England were dismissed for 140 in rain-interrupted conditions, but Robinson (4-10) struck three times ⁠in ​his opening over to leave the visitors in trouble as England hit back after their batting collapse.

“I can’t really put it into words, it feels a bit surreal. Couldn’t have dreamt it to be honest. It’s just so good to be back,” Robinson told Sky.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments