England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: NZ in sight of historic win

England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand are within the grasp of a first test series win in England since 1999 after the home side collapsed in its second innings to 122/9 at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England was only 37 runs ahead at stumps with tailenders Olly Stone, 15 not out, and last man James Anderson, yet to score, in the middle.

Sunday will mark the fourth morning of the second test when New Zealand should achieve the milestone win and a 1-0 series triumph. It will also give the Kiwis an extra day of rest before the world test championship final against India starting on Thursday.