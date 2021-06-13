scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads
Live now

England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: NZ in sight of historic win

England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: New Zealand in sight of a first Test series win in England since 1999.

By: Sports Desk |
June 13, 2021 2:55:14 pm
England New ZealandEngland New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score.

England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand are within the grasp of a first test series win in England since 1999 after the home side collapsed in its second innings to 122/9 at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England was only 37 runs ahead at stumps with tailenders Olly Stone, 15 not out, and last man James Anderson, yet to score, in the middle.

Sunday will mark the fourth morning of the second test when New Zealand should achieve the milestone win and a 1-0 series triumph. It will also give the Kiwis an extra day of rest before the world test championship final against India starting on Thursday.

Live Blog

England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score & Updates:

SQUAD:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd