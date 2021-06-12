England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: NZ in control

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Devon Conway and Will Young scored half-centuries on Friday as New Zealand begin Day 3 on 229/3, 74 runs behind England’s first innings score in the second and final Test at Edgbaston. Young, playing only his third Test, built a 92-run partnership with Taylor as England struggled to make an impact without a full-time spinner in their lineup. The tourists begin Saturday with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 46 at the other end.

New Zealand are slowly taking a grip on this series decider but must negotiate the second new ball due early on Saturday if they are to post a sizeable first innings lead. Earlier, tailender Mark Wood’s flashy 41 helped England to 303 all out in their first innings, with Mark Lawrence finishing unbeaten on 81.