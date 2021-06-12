England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: NZ in control

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Devon Conway and Will Young scored half-centuries on Friday as New Zealand begin Day 3 on 229/3, 74 runs behind England’s first innings score in the second and final Test at Edgbaston. Young, playing only his third Test, built a 92-run partnership with Taylor as England struggled to make an impact without a full-time spinner in their lineup. The tourists begin Saturday with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 46 at the other end.
New Zealand are slowly taking a grip on this series decider but must negotiate the second new ball due early on Saturday if they are to post a sizeable first innings lead. Earlier, tailender Mark Wood’s flashy 41 helped England to 303 all out in their first innings, with Mark Lawrence finishing unbeaten on 81.
Devon Conway and Will Young scored half-centuries as New Zealand finished the second day on 229-3, 74 runs behind England's first innings score on Friday. Left-handed batsman Conway, fresh from his brilliant double hundred on debut at Lord's in the opening test, smashed 12 boundaries for his 80 and alongside Young added 122 runs for the second wicket. Young showed incredible patience for his 82 off 204 balls before he became Dan Lawrence's maiden Test wicket in the final over of the day.
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second and final Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston! The visitors ended the second day on 229/3, trailing by just 74 runs. Can the hosts turn things around? Stay tuned for more updates!