England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: England afloat after Burns, Lawrence fifties

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Dan Lawrence with Mark Wood (16 not out) of England begin Day 2 of the second and final Test against New Zealand at 258/7 at Edgbaston on Thursday. Rory Burns fought hard as wickets fell around him and looked set to reach his fourth Test century in front of a boisterous Edgbaston crowd of around 17,000 fans before falling for 81, caught by stand-in skipper Tom Latham off Trent Boult.
The Black Caps made six changes from the first Test including the late, injury-enforced withdrawal of wicketkeeper B.J. Watling. The tourists chose to rotate ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, which is their priority and starts on June 18. England’s only change saw Olly Stone replace fellow fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who was suspended for the match by the England and Wales Cricket Board pending an investigation into historic discriminatory tweets that resurfaced during the first Test.
Day 2 begins. Daniel Lawrence gets off the mark first ball and Trent Boult tries to trouble Mark Wood with pace and bounce. Boult hits Wood on the arm but the Englishman ends the over with a glorious drive through the covers for a boundary. ENG 263/7
On Day 1, England were reduced to 222/7 and it seemed like they will be bundled out before the end of the day's play. However, Mark Wood supported Daniel Lawrence to prevent BlackCaps bowler from mopping up the tail quickly. With Lawrence batting on 67 and Wood supporting him from other end, England will look to post a first innings score around 350. Lawrence has a chance of bringing up his maiden Test century with Stuart Broad and James Anderson still to come.