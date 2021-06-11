England New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: England afloat after Burns, Lawrence fifties

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Dan Lawrence with Mark Wood (16 not out) of England begin Day 2 of the second and final Test against New Zealand at 258/7 at Edgbaston on Thursday. Rory Burns fought hard as wickets fell around him and looked set to reach his fourth Test century in front of a boisterous Edgbaston crowd of around 17,000 fans before falling for 81, caught by stand-in skipper Tom Latham off Trent Boult.

The Black Caps made six changes from the first Test including the late, injury-enforced withdrawal of wicketkeeper B.J. Watling. The tourists chose to rotate ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, which is their priority and starts on June 18. England’s only change saw Olly Stone replace fellow fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who was suspended for the match by the England and Wales Cricket Board pending an investigation into historic discriminatory tweets that resurfaced during the first Test.