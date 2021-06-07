England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: ENG resolute, match drawn

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: New Zealand went for the kill on the final day of the first Test against England at Lord’s but the hosts stood firm as they ended on 170/3 at Lord’s in London.

Resuming at 62/2 with a lead of 165 runs, the Kiwis played attacking cricket to build their lead to 272 before lunch. Chasing 273, Joe Root and his men played defensively to guarantee a stalemate. The skipper’s knock of 40 in a vital 80-run stand with Dom Sibley (60*) set the tone of the Test in the final session. After Root’s dismissal, Ollie Pope (20*) partnered Sibley till the end.