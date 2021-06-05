England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Southee rampages through hosts

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Day 4 of the first Test between England and New Zealand will resume from the point Day 2 ended. England opener Rory Burns is unbeaten on 59 and captain Joe Root on 42 not out after the hosts reached stumps Thursday on 111-2 in the first innings. The third day was a washout at Lord’s on Friday, increasing the likelihood of a draw.
The pair came together at the home of cricket with England in trouble on 18-2 in reply to New Zealand’s 378 that was anchored by Devon Conway’s 200 on his Test debut. Burns and Root were denied the chance to take the field on Friday morning by the weather, with steady rainfall continuing well into the afternoon and leading to any prospect of play being abandoned at 4:30 pm local time. A total of 98 overs can be bowled on Saturday when the forecast is better with the eight extra overs to be added at the end of the day.
A fourth for Southee! Bracey is also sent back for a duck. Southee gets through his defence and clatters his stumps all over the place. England are in crisis - could a follow on be on the cards?! - and it is Tim Southee who is dancing over their graves.
ENG 140/6
And another! Southee gets his third! Dan Lawrence gets an outside edge to go to the huge hands of De Grandhomme at slips. He goes back for a duck. 'Poor shot, really poor shot,' is Atherton's scathing assessment. England half down with Southee and Jamieson all over them.
ENG 140/5
In comes James Bracey on debut, a top order batsman by trade but playing here today as a wicketkeeper batsman in Buttler and Foakes' absence.
Southee gets one to jag back into Pope's pads. Huge appeals for LBW. Umpire unmoved. 'I don't think he has hit it,' Williamson's scratchy voice booms around the ground. New Zealand Review! And they are right! Pope is gone! Southee gets a second wicket. Pope gone for 22.
ENG 140/4
Pope gets into the groove. An edged four against Jamieson is followed by two commanding drives down the ground against Southee. Clips off his pads for another four. The ball is racing to the fence from Pope's bat. He is dealing in boundaries or shouldering of the arms.
ENG 135/3
The first runs of the day come with a boundary! Ollie Pope gets a hard outside edge that goes past the slips for four. It's all pressure on England in the early minutes of this morning session.
New Zealand have struck with the first ball of the day. That's not very guest-like behaviour from them. Home team captain Joe Root grumbles back to the pavilion, having edged Jamieson through to Ross Taylor in the slips.
ENG 111/3, trailing by 267.
Ollie Pope joins Burns.