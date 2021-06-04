scorecardresearch
England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: ENG trail by 267, Burns-Root resume

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test, , Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: England and New Zealand battle at Lord's.

June 4, 2021 2:41:44 pm
England vs New ZealandEngland vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score.

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand built on test debutant Devon Conway’s chanceless double-hundred by taking two early England wickets before Rory Burns and Joe Root mounted a recovery on Day 2 of the first test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Replying to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 378 that was anchored by Conway’s 347-ball 200, England reached stumps on 111/2 with Burns unbeaten on 59 and Root on 42 not out, their partnership up to 93.

It was England’s day at the home of cricket, with Root’s team gaining a foothold in the match after an opening day dominated by the New Zealanders.

Squads:

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Haseeb Hameed

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

