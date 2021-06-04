England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: ENG trail by 267, Burns-Root resume

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score.

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand built on test debutant Devon Conway’s chanceless double-hundred by taking two early England wickets before Rory Burns and Joe Root mounted a recovery on Day 2 of the first test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Replying to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 378 that was anchored by Conway’s 347-ball 200, England reached stumps on 111/2 with Burns unbeaten on 59 and Root on 42 not out, their partnership up to 93.

It was England’s day at the home of cricket, with Root’s team gaining a foothold in the match after an opening day dominated by the New Zealanders.