England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Burns-Root pair to resume batting

Saturday, June 05, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
June 5, 2021 2:38:58 pm
ENG vs NZ Day 4ENG vs NZ Day 4: Rory Burns and Joe Root will resume their innings today:

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Day 4 of the first Test between England and New Zealand will resume from the point Day 2 ended. England opener Rory Burns is unbeaten on 59 and captain Joe Root on 42 not out after the hosts reached stumps Thursday on 111-2 in the first innings. The third day was a washout at Lord’s on Friday, increasing the likelihood of a draw.

The pair came together at the home of cricket with England in trouble on 18-2 in reply to New Zealand’s 378 that was anchored by Devon Conway’s 200 on his Test debut.

Burns and Root were denied the chance to take the field on Friday morning by the weather, with steady rainfall continuing well into the afternoon and leading to any prospect of play being abandoned at 4:30 pm local time.

A total of 98 overs can be bowled on Saturday when the forecast is better with the eight extra overs to be added at the end of the day.

Live Blog

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates

Playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand:Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

