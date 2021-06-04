England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: England trail by 267 runs

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Devon Conway became just the seventh player to hit a Test double century on debut, with the left-handed opener brilliantly anchoring New Zealand to 378 in the first innings of the first match of the series. At stumps on Day 2, England were 111/2, trailing by 267 runs.
England lost two early wickets in their innings but Joe Root (42*) and Rory Burns (59*) built a 93-run partnership that took the hosts to the end of play. After having pulled off a wicketless final session, hosts England have wrested back some of the advantage in the 2nd Test from New Zealand, who have been inspired by their debutant.
Highlights:
Root and Burns grind out the last half hour. No boundaries hit, with New Zealand also tiredly throwing their seamers for their final spells of the day. And that's stumps - Root (42) and Burns (59) walk into the night, England are 111/2 at the end of Day 2, trailing by 267 runs.
Into the last half hour of added time now on Day 2, with Root and Burns having taken the England score into triple figures now. From the Indian perspective, how New Zealand's bowling attack lost their sting after a threatening start will be informative
ENG 103/2
9th Test fifty for Rory Burns with a welcome boundary. New Zealand's pace attack, while still swinging the ball back into the batsmen, has lost much of its threat in the opening hour. Burns has taken the bull by the horns in the past few minutes, England approach triple digits.
ENG 92/2
Big fella Jamieson back into the attack now, with the final session past the halfway mark now. Jamieson and Wagner still keeping the England batsmen quiet but the venomously moving new ball has become a little more placid now. This partnership now worth 40, having lasted for 117 balls and more than 2 hours.
ENG 58/2
Root moves into double digits with a push through the covers off Wagner. Grandhomme appeals interestedly for LBW against Burns with an inswinger into the left hander's pads but New Zealand are not interested in a Review. Height the problem. Burns hits a boundary - finally! - as Wagner strays onto the pads and swing deserts him for once. Burns moves into his 30s.
ENG 50/2
Wagner brought in as the fourth bowling option by New Zealand as Root and Burns continue to be confounded by the uneven bounce and unpredictable movement. Wagner generates - dare we say it - reverse swing in his first over. Burns gets a shot through the gaps but it has to go up the hill and is cut off at the ropes. Root continues to have trouble with Grandhomme.
ENG 41/2 after 18
It's Colin de Grandhomme with his royal mullet who bowls alongside Southee in the final session, both bowlers generating plenty of movement in the air. Root gets his finger jammed by a CdG snorter, and there is a break in play as England send out their physio to take a look at their captain. It's still New Zealand all over this match.
ENG 33/2
All set for the final session of Day 2. Root and Burns walk out for England, their deficit still more than 350. Two more hours in this day, lot of time left for some more history, or at least one of these sides to edge ahead. Burns gets the session underway with a free flowing cover drive for four.
Jamieson and Southee's new ball attack ties up the England top order in sixes and sevens. Some unsure pokes at the ball from Root and Burns. Two maiden overs before Tea is taken. England are 25/2 after 10 overs with one session in the day left.
Southee gets the second! The wickets continue falling on Day 2. Crawley gets an outside edge to go through to the keeper. He is gone for 2. Joe Root comes in to join Burns, with the hosts in some early trouble.
ENG 25/2 after 8
England opener Dom Sibley doesn't last long. Kyle Jamieson is continuing where he left in last New Zealand home season, traps Sibley for a duck and ENG- 4/1. Sibley could consider him a touch unlucky there... That ball would normally swing a bit more and it would have meant missing stumps with the impact Umpires call.
287 Tip Foster Eng v Aus 1903/04
222*Jacques Rudolph SA v Ban 2003
214 Lawrence Rowe WI v NZ 1971/72
214 Mathew Sinclair NZ v WI 1999/00
201*Brendon Kuruppu SL v NZ 1987
200 DEVON CONWAY NZ v Eng 2021
Got to a double-hundred on debut at Lords with a six. The only way he could have got out was a run-out. Devon Conway the last man out for a brilliant 200.
New Zealand's Devon Conway becomes the seventh batsman to score a double hundred on debut in men's Test cricket and only the second Kiwi player to do so; he is also the 9th overseas player to score a double ton at Lord's. Monumental.
SIX! Take a bow Devon Philip Conway. What.A.Knock.. He becomes only the second New Zealander to score a double ton on Test debut, sixth overall. Got to his hundred with a four and now a maximum
Ollie Robinson looks disappointed and rightly so! A dolly of a catch that. Southee chips the loft-drive off the toe-end and Broad, despite sliding across to his right, couldn't cling on at mid-off.
Just 11 runs from New Zealand's No.6-9. The last time they contributed fewer runs in a Test innings was November 2018; prior to that, January 2013. Unusually wasteful, from a NZ side with apparent depth.
WICKET! Four-for Ollie Robinson as Crawley takes a good catch to send Jamieson back for 9. New Zealand eight down! Tim Southee, right-handed bat, comes to the crease. NZ- 318/8 after 111 overs
Devon Conway scripts history breaks 125-year-old record for highest Test score on debut in England. It was held by the legendary KS Ranjitsinhji who had scored 154 on his Test debut against Australia in Manchester in 1896.
A first opening hour went in New Zealand's way but some good bowling by Mark Wood brings England back into the game, but Conway is still on the crease enjoying his debut by batting on 179* and close to his double ton on debut. England have claimed four wickets in the morning session of day two! New Zealand- 314/7