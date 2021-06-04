England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: England trail by 267 runs

England New Zealand 1st Test Day 2

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Devon Conway became just the seventh player to hit a Test double century on debut, with the left-handed opener brilliantly anchoring New Zealand to 378 in the first innings of the first match of the series. At stumps on Day 2, England were 111/2, trailing by 267 runs.

England lost two early wickets in their innings but Joe Root (42*) and Rory Burns (59*) built a 93-run partnership that took the hosts to the end of play. After having pulled off a wicketless final session, hosts England have wrested back some of the advantage in the 2nd Test from New Zealand, who have been inspired by their debutant.

Highlights: