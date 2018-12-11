England keep faith with winning squad for West Indies tour

England on Monday kept faith with the players who clinched a historic test series win in Sri Lanka, naming an unchanged squad of 16 for next month’s tour of the West Indies.

Joe Root’s side whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 last month, ending a 17-year wait for a series victory there. Uncapped all-rounder Joe Denly did not play, but he kept his place ahead of short-form specialist Jason Roy, who emerged as a candidate after playing for England Lions against Pakistan A in the United Arab Emirates.

England also named their final one-day squad before the World Cup, with fast bowlers Tom Curran and David Willey returning to a unit who defeated Sri Lanka 3-1. Tom replaces brother Sam as Liam Dawson and Olly Stone also miss out.

England face West Indies in three tests. starting in Barbados on Jan. 23. The two teams will also play five one-dayers and three Twenty20 internationals.

Test squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.