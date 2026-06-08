England hoping Jofra Archer is available for 2nd Test vs NZ, says Brendon McCullum

Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Eliminator of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India, on May 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

England head coach Brendon McCullum is hopeful of ace fast bowler Jofra Archer being available to play for their second Test against New Zealand at The Oval, having missed the first due to the quick turnover after the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Archer’s decision to skip the first Test due to playing in the IPL was a topic of much controversy.

“We are hopeful he will be available for the second Test. Then we will work out conditions-wise where we are at,” McCullum told reporters after England won the first test by 115 runs.

“He is following a plan and we completely trust Jof. He has shown in the past that he gets himself ready based on the plans we get together and come up with. He has always turned up in the condition we want from him.”