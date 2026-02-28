‘England are in the era of Harry Brook,’ says Will Jacks after win over NZ confirms spot in T20 World Cup Semifinals

Will Jacks said that Harry Brook has got England playing a certain way and that that they are enjoying themselves in the T20 World Cup. (AP Photo)

England are through to the 2026 T20 World Cup semifinals, finishing the Super Eights with three wins in three matches in the stage. At the same time though, they have been put in spots of bother more often than not in almost every game they have played throughout the tournament and the same was the case in Friday’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in Colombo. Will Jacks practically batted and bowled England to victory and he said that despite the slightly rocky ride, England are having fun under the captaincy of Harry Brook.

“I think this group is in the era of Harry Brook. He is our white-ball captain,” Jacks told reporters in Colombo. “And I think that is something that we’ve been really focusing on. He has got us to play a certain way, and I think the environment around the group led by him is absolutely brilliant. Hopefully, everyone can see that we’re having fun and we’re approaching the game in the right way. And I think that’s why we’ve had some success.”