England are outright favourites to win 2019 World Cup, says James Anderson

James Anderson reckons that England are outright favourites to win the 2019 World Cup. Anderson, who is no longer part of England’s ODI setup but remains their chief pacer in Tests, said that apart from India, no one comes close to England in ODI form. Moreover, the fact that the tournament is being played at their home makes Eoin Morgan’s side best placed to win their maiden title.

Advertising

“There’s no-one really anywhere near (England) in the one-day form, probably India is the closest. I think in our conditions I don’t think anyone is going to come near us, so I think we’ve really got to screw up if we don’t win the World Cup,” said Anderson in BBC Tailenders podcast.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on the lads, but the way that England play, the talent we’ve got, the players we’ve got and the way we play as a team I just think we’ve got all bases covered,”

England have put together a formidable ODI line up over the years. Four of their batsmen – captain Morgan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy – are among the top 10 ODI run scorers of 2018. Apart from that, they also have the services of the likes of Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have led the way with 72 wickets between them. England are the top-ranked ODI side. In their last 15 ODI series, they have lost just three. This included a 4-1 thrashing of Australia away from home and a 5-0 win against their Ashes rival in England. They smoked an ODI record total of 481/6 in their last series against Australia with Hales and Bairstow smashing whirlwind centuries in Nottingham.