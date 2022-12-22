My 2-year-old daughter had a stroke: Tymal Mills reveals reason for his BBL withdrawal

England fast bowler Tymal Mills revealed that his 2-year-old daughter Delphi had suffered a stroke which lead to his withdrawal from this season’s Big Bash League.

The Perth Scorchers player also posted a photo on his Instagram account of him leaving the hospital alongside his daughter which was captioned, “Home for Christmas after the most horrible 11 days.”

“As we were at the airport about to leave for Australia our daughter suffered what ended up being a stroke,” Mills said in the Instagram post. “She lost complete use of the left side of her body and we were told they couldn’t predict how much she would regain,” he added.

“Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to (the) point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital. She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now,” Mills said about his daughter’s recovery.

The left-arm-seamer was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad for England in Australia but did not play in any of the games. Mills has been an integral part of the Perth Scorchers side who won the BBL last season. He made an appearance in seven games for the West Australian side.